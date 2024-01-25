Announcements – January 26, 2024

DEATH
RUDGE – Donald Walby, died peacefully on Friday, January 19 2024. Much loved and sadly missed by wife Anne, Judith, Andrew, Emma and all the Rudge, McCombie, Purcell and Engelbrecht families. Grateful thanks to the caring medical staff on the Island. Funeral arrangements later.