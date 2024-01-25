Announcements – January 26, 2024
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner
Already a subscriber? Login here
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
technical support? Click here
DEATH
RUDGE – Donald Walby, died peacefully on Friday, January 19 2024. Much loved and sadly missed by wife Anne, Judith, Andrew, Emma and all the Rudge, McCombie, Purcell and Engelbrecht families. Grateful thanks to the caring medical staff on the Island. Funeral arrangements later.