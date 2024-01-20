Stirling Bull Sales to showcase UK’s finest livestock

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

More than 12,000 breeders and agri-visitors are gearing up for the world-famous Stirling Bull Sales next month, which will feature over 800 pedigree bulls and females from the UK’s leading herds.

Kicking off on Sunday February 4 to Monday February 5, and culminating on February 18-19, the United Auction’s Stirling Bull Sales are a premier event in the UK’s agricultural calendar, and are held at the Stirling Agricultural Centre.

The event promises a showcase of nine breeds and 826 bulls and females forward, including the first official Luings Cattle Society sale of bulls in week two.





Week one will see the Aberdeen-Angus, Beef Shorthorn, Lincoln Red, Hereford as well as Limousin breeds go under the hammer, with the Charolais, Simmental Salers and Luings sold in week two.

Held under the auspices of the national breed societies, the Stirling Bull Sales are sponsored year-round by Galbraith, a leading independent property consultancy. On both Mondays of the sales, Galbraith will be holding spin bike training sessions in the concourse in preparation for their charity fundraiser on March 8. Its team is participating in All Roads Lead to Rome and plans on cycling the distance between Scottish Gas Murrayfield and Stadio Olympico on stationary bikes across the company’s offices to raise funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation. The Bull Sales is an ideal platform to raise awareness and clock some essential miles. Contributions to support their fundraiser can be made at www.justgiving.com/page/galbraithgroup-allroadsleadtorome

Alastair Christie of Galbraith said: “We are proud to continue supporting Rob Wainwright and the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation to raise funds for Motor Neurone Disease research. The event not only aligns with our commitment to this cause but also motivates Galbraith staff to train during the darker months, positively impacting mental health and overall wellbeing.”

The Stirling Bull Sales will welcome special guest Alan Smyth SNP MP for Stirling and renowned figures from the agricultural community. Notable among them is Norman Catto who returns to Stirling from Argentina for the first time in over 30 years to judge the Aberdeen-Angus in week one. Meanwhile visitors will recognise well-known local farmer Stuart Barclay who is judging the Simmental pre-sale show in week two.





Customers should note two significant dispersals on Monday February 19. First is the part dispersal of the acclaimed pedigree Simmental Broombrae herd from Gordon Clark, Broombrae Farm, Auchtermuchty, and closing the event is the sale of the entire 2021/2022 crop of pedigree Charolais heifers from the esteemed Harestone herd from N & R Barclay, Insch, Aberdeenshire.

David Brown, sales director at United Auctions said: “The Broombrae herd has been a stalwart in the Simmental community and its dispersal marks a poignant moment. The commitment to quality and the inclusion of polled heifers in the sale exemplify the herd’s legacy.”

John Roberts, group sales director at United Auctions, said: “Stirling is not just a marketplace for livestock; it is a pivotal forum for agriculture. We’re thrilled to welcome the inaugural society sale of Luings bulls and celebrate a local pedigree breeder taking the judging stage. The Harestone Charolais dispersal presents a rare opportunity to purchase maiden heifers from one of the nation’s top herds.”

Judges

Aberdeen-Angus – Norman Catto, Argentina

Beef Shorthorn ­- John Scott, Tain

Charolais – Gareth Roberts, Welshpool

Limousin – Joan Gilliland, Antrim

Salers – Arwel Owen, Welshpool

Simmental – Stuart Barclay, Stirling