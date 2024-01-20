IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR DIGITAL SUBSCRIBERS

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

“The way we consume,

enjoy and deliver our news is

changing – join us on the journey”

We have exciting news to share with you. We will shortly be launching West Coast Today, our brand new website which will combine our existing ones into a single easy-to-use platform covering the full area served by the Oban Times, Arran Banner, Argyllshire Advertiser, Campbeltown Courier and Lochaber Times.





These titles have been proud to be at the heart of the areas we serve for decades, standing as the leaders in trusted news and the champions of our communities

Those core values that we hold dear will never change, but we realise that in the fast-paced environments of digital and breaking news, social media and ever-evolving conversations, our readers now demand more.

The launch of West Coast Today will allow us to deliver that.





So what is West Coast Today? It is our new user-friendly website that has been in development for the last 12 months and brings all of our news websites under one umbrella.

You will be able to keep up to date with the very latest news, sport and opinion, as well as enjoying a host of fresh innovations, all brought to you by the same trusted local staff – making West Coast Today the go to place for all of your content.

You will notice soon that when you log on to our existing sites, you will be redirected to West Coast Today’s fresh and vibrant new homepage.

You will be able to filter our content to the area that you are most interested in. From there you will be taken to all of your chosen title’s own content, breaking news, video and podcasts, as well as its extensive news archive.

Under your existing single subscription, you will be able to enjoy everything contained under the umbrella of the new user-friendly site. We will be covering your locality and the wider coastline with the same forensic endeavour, meaning you will always be right up to date with what is happening on your doorstep and the surrounding area, but now through a richer and more immersive online experience.

No longer will you need to log into a different site to view the e-editions – just click on the paper you want to read and view it in your browser on your device. You can even download a PDF version to take with you on your device or read offline if you are away from WIFI/4G.

West Coast Today will work on all different kinds of devices. We have made sure it is tailored for mobile devices, but at the same time have ensured it is fully compatible with desktop and tablets, so we can continue to take you to the heart of what is happening in your communities.

You can enjoy all of these improvements in the knowledge that your subscription is safeguarding local jobs and helping to support our efforts to bring you the very best in quality local journalism.

We are excited for you to begin your West Coast Today journey with us. We are confident that you will find it a rewarding one.

Watch out for further emails coming in shortly with details of the new site and details on how to sign in to your subscription.

Brian Hossack

Head of online content at West Coast Today