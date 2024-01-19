Outlooking Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Let’s be honest, Arran has taken a bit of a battering in recent times … and not just by the weather.

There is no doubt that all the ferry problems have had a real effect on the economy of the island and its future prosperity.

And it is worrying that traffic is already down in January on the main Ardrossan to Brodick ferry route, although lets just hope that is a seasonal blip.





Good then at the start of the new year to learn that VisitArran are taking the bull by the horns and want to get out there and let everyone know what Arran has to offer.

Although details are still being finalised, a major tourism conference is being planned for March with the forward-looking title – Arran Outlook 2030: Your Island, Community, Business.

The day will offer presentations from island businesses and organisations, national agencies and industry colleagues from a wide spectrum to look at new ways to attract tourists to the island from near and far and, not just in 2024, but in the years ahead.

What better way to get recharged and fired up for the tourist season ahead than with a plethora of fresh ideas.





There are also talks taking place with VisitScotland and CalMac and other organisations with a view to getting the island some much-needed positive publicity to get visitors to return.

There may be challenges ahead but by working together maybe 2024 can turn out to be best holiday season yet.