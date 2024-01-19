Irene is Labour general election candidate

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Saltcoats woman Irene Campbell has been selected as Labour’s prospective parliamentary candidate for the North Ayrshire and Arran constituency in the upcoming general election.

Irene has experience of working in the health service in a range of senior roles. She has also worked in the civil service as a business analyst and project manager and will bring this wealth of experience and knowledge.

Irene is a former chairperson of North Ayrshire Women’s Aid and a founder member of the SPLASH group, which is currently working towards the restoration of the Saltcoats open air swimming pool.





Speaking after the selection meeting, held in a packed Saltcoats Labour Club last Saturday, Irene said: “I will work tirelessly to campaign for a Labour government. A Labour win in North Ayrshire and Arran will ensure we have a member of parliament at Westminster committed to improving our communities. I understand the local concerns and will fight for improvement for this constituency. I am determined to run an energetic and positive campaign to encourage former Labour voters to come back to Labour.”

Labour candidate Irene Campbell.



