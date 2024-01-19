Group renamed Craft, Coffee and Chat

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Arran Community and Voluntary Service (CVS) is starting the new year with a relaunch and rebrand of its Umbrella Group.

The Umbrella Group will celebrate its tenth anniversary this year.

Sheridan Waldon, of Arran CVS, said: “The people that attend the group decided this was a good time to rename the group so that it better describes what it does. After discussion, the group settled on ‘Craft, Coffee & Chat’.”





Sheridan explained the craft group meets weekly on a Monday morning in Lamlash Church Hall and is run by volunteers who organise a variety of crafts. Over the last year, these have included felting, weaving, rugs, clock making, patchwork, cards, decorating stones, flowerpots and ceramic tiles.

It’s not just about the crafts though. Ailsa, who has been attending since the group started, said it is about “meeting folk and occupying my mind… and the biscuits!”.

Janette agreed, saying “I come for the company and the giggles”.

Sarah said that as well as enjoying the crafts on offer, she comes because it’s a “nice friendly group”.





Jenny is one of the volunteers who helps to lead the group and comes up with the ideas for activities. She has been volunteering with the group for nearly a year and says she gets “great enjoyment from meeting people and feeling like I’m doing something for the community”.

This week she and Alastair were helping the group to make clay soap dishes.

Helen originally came to the group to help out and make the drinks but says she now enjoys getting involved with the crafts and has got to know new people. Gaynor echoed this saying, “people I used to pass on the street, I now stop and talk to”.

The reasons for going to the group can be varied. For Hazel, the fact it’s on a Monday morning means she gets a “positive start to the week”, whilst for Grant he likes to have “people round about”.

Sheridan said the success and longevity of the group was thanks to “the great ideas, commitment and enthusiasm of the volunteers and the strong social component which they encourage”. ‘Craft Coffee & Chat’ is a great way to learn new skills and spend time with others while enjoying a cuppa, biscuit and chat.

For more information contact Sheridan Waldon at Arran CVS on 01770 600611.