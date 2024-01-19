Arran Singers host winter concert

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The Arran Singers are busy with final preparations for its winter concert in Brodick Hall on Sunday January 28 at 2pm.

As always, the programme is a mixed one. There will be sacred choral music by Mozart, Mendelssohn and Brahms and fine and imaginative choral arrangements of some spirituals. Choral composer John Rutter will feature with choral music but not any of his carols. There will be music from shows, films and other lighter music.

The choir is fortunate in having a number of fine soloists and several of them will feature in the concert, as will the group Ain’t Misbehavin’.





To complete what promises to be an enjoyable afternoon, there will be refreshments at the interval.