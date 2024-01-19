Arran farm pioneers “meet the maker” style visits

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Ayrshire and Arran tourism businesses are being encouraged to tap into a growing trend for “meet the maker” style visits to attract international visitors.

VisitScotland has revealed increased demand from visitors from the USA, France and Germany wanting to immerse themselves in Scottish culture and get first-hand experience meeting the people and learning about the skills behind the making of it.

Businesses are picking up on this trend and adapting their experience to offer hands on opportunities that include making your own haggis, gin or tartan, learn to ceilidh dance or play the bagpipes or meet Highland cows.





The National Tourism Organisation engages with global tour operators and travel agents, which sell travel experiences to international visitors, as part of a comprehensive intermediary marketing strategy which works year-round to bring visitors to Scotland.

With more international visitors looking for unique tailored holiday packages, they are turning to travel advisors and tour operators to help plan their holiday.

Bellevue Farm in Blackwaterfoot provides a guided “Meet the Farmer Tour” and a self-guided “Bellevue Farm Experience”. Both allow animal feeding and include Highland cows and alpacas. Additional tours include lambing experiences and wool craft workshops.

Owner Ailsa Currie said: “Our farm tours give visitors the opportunity to meet the farming family and hear first-hand about life on a traditional island farm. Every day on the farm is different, depending on the season, and we are passionate about letting visitors hear our farm to fork story. We pride ourselves on being able to produce happy, high-quality livestock in an extensive and environmentally friendly way and delight in watching the pleasure our visitors get from interacting with our animals.





“We can change and tailor visits to cover exactly what our visitors are most interested in. Some visitors are interested in Highland cows so we can take them to the field and our friendly cows will eat from their outstretched hand. Other visitors might be interested in machinery and take delight in sitting in one of our large working tractors.”

VisitScotland’s director of marketing Vicki Miller said: “Scotland has lots of fantastic visitor experiences that allow those on holiday to immerse themselves in local culture. By offering immersive experiences, businesses can attract higher value visitors who will stay longer and spend more. VisitScotland can provide advice to any businesses looking to sell their experience through the travel trade to reach new audiences and markets.

“Tourism is an important economic driver, benefiting all parts of Scotland, but the experience of visiting Scotland provides many other benefits to Scotland and our visitors. We get to share our rich culture, traditions and modern innovations and visitors leave feeling enriched having taken away new information, skills, memories and experiences unique to Scotland. These experiences also have a positive impact on their health and wellbeing.”