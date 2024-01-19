Arran Banner letters – week 03, 2024

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Completely disillusioned

Sir,

Sadly, like the vast majority of politicians from every party, Patricia Gibson cherry-picks and manipulates her interpretation of the SNP’s “achievements” in government – Arran Banner letters, January 12.





She makes no mention of ferries, roads, schools, health, hospitals, education, rail and the hamstringing of local government. The litany of failures is endless.

Her party have had their chance. I voted for them for more than 10 years because I was so scunnered by the so-called ‘major’ parties.

But no more. Independence could have been handed to them on a plate, thanks to successive Tory Prime Ministers, if they had not shown themselves to be even more incompetent themselves. They seem to have no understanding of basic economics and the difference between investment and simply spending. Or not spending.

Their policy statements are nothing but boring sound bites predicated on the belief that independence will bring a cure for every ill.





No wonder so many people are completely disillusioned with the whole political scene.

Yours,

John N E Rankin,

Whiting Bay – when I can get there!

Arran Open Studios 2024

Sir,

Art, unlike nature, does not go to sleep for the winter, nor do the organisers of the Arran Open Studios (AOS) who have been chivvying away all through this wet winter paving the way for the August 2024 event.

This is a call for artists wanting to take part this year to register interest. Last year there were 35 studios representing 40 plus participating artists.

For those of you who may be unfamiliar with the event, AOS is an open doors studio event that offers a wide range of contemporary art from Arran based artists.

Visitors can see the artists in their studio or workshop and can discuss working methods, subjects, materials and the gamut of what it means to derive a livelihood and fulfilment from working in the arts. All disciplines are included, from jewellery to painting, sculpture and ceramics, stained glass and wood working of all types, textiles and furniture making, drawing print and illustration. It has become, over its last 11 years, one of Arran’s summer go-to events. This year’s dates are August 16 to 19.

All art and craft forms qualify to participate. You don’t have to have your own studio to take part. In the past, artists who have no studio have collaborated to show in a shared public space or the studio of one who has. So a perceived lack of studio or workspace should not put off would-be exhibitors.

It’s easy to register. Just go to info@arranopenstudios.org or click on the ‘get in contact’ page on the AOS website www.arranopenstudios.org

The deadline for registration is February 29. This year’s participation fee has been increased to £80 to help with, among other things, higher printing costs.

Yours,

Tim Pomeroy,

Lamlash.

Stroke Prevention Day

Sir,

In Scotland, more than 70,000 people have a “silent killer” which is one of the leading causes of serious strokes – and many more may be unaware that they have it.

Atrial fibrillation – or AF – is a cause in around one in five strokes and these are often more severe, with higher mortality and greater disability.

AF is when your heart beats with an irregular rhythm. When this happens, your heart won’t empty all the blood out of its chambers with every beat. If your heart chambers aren’t empty, the leftover blood can form clots which travel from your heart into the brain, blocking off blood flow and causing a stroke.

AF sometimes has symptoms including palpitations – feeling as if your heart is fluttering, thumping or skipping a beat – fatigue, feeling breathless or having chest pain. But often it’s symptomless, which is why it often goes undiagnosed until it’s too late.

The good news is AF can be picked up and treated after a simple check.

So on Stroke Prevention Day, Thursday January 25, we are encouraging the public to check their own pulse at home.

A video on our website shows how you can quickly and easily test yourself by placing two fingers on your wrist or neck www.stroke.org.uk/spd24.

Normal heart rate: your pulse should feel regular. Most people have a resting heart rate between 60 and 100 beats per minute (bpm).

Abnormal heart rate: your pulse may feel uneven or skip a beat. Your resting heart rate could be more than 120bpm.

If your pulse is irregular, or very fast when you are at rest, you should contact your GP.

This 60-second test could save your life.

Yours,

John Watson,

Associate Director Scotland,

The Stroke Association.