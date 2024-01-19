Arran Banner golf – week 03, 2024
Whiting Bay Golf Club
Sunday January 14, Winter Cup, 14 played: 1 Graham Wilks (14) 66 acb; 2 Jamie Macpherson (5) 66 and lowest gross; 3 Nicol Auld (5) 67; 4 Danny Head (5) 68. Magic two: Sandy Pringle @4th.
Fixtures: Sunday January 21, Winter Cup, round postponed from December.
Brodick Golf Club
Sunday January 14, January Brandon, 17 played: 1 Douglas Robertson 87-24=63; 2 Ali Hume 77-12=65; 3 Matthew Dobson 71-5=66. Scratch: Matthew Dobson 71.
Fixture: Sunday January 21, Brandon (December).
Lamlash Golf Club
Thursday January 11, yellow medal: 1 Stuart McLaren 71-12=59; 2 David Drennan 73-13=60; 3 Billy O’Connor 94-33=61 BIH over Ian Bremner. Magic twos: Ian Bremner @14th, Stuart McLaren @13th.
Sunday January 14, Glenburn Cup: 1 David Drennan 77-11=66; 2 Alistair Crawford 79-11 =68 BIH; 3 Hugh McLelland 89-21=68. Best scratch: David Drennan 77. No magic twos.
Fixtures: Sunday January 21, Glenburn Cup 9am and noon draws. Thursday January 25, yellow medal, 11am draw.
Machrie Bay Golf Club
Saturday January 13, Lochranza Hotel Cup: 1 John Pennycott 36; 2 Campbell Laing 35; 3 Brian Sherwood 31. Tuesday January 16, Lochranza Hotel Cup. 1 Brian Sherwood 29; 2 Campbell Laing 27.
Fixture: Tuesday January 24, Winter Cup, tee off noon.
Corrie Golf Club
Monday January 15, Monday Cup: 1 T Graham 75-14=61; 2 R McLean 74-12=62; 3 K Genda 73-10=63. Best scratch: K Genda 73. Magic twos: R McLean @1st, T Graham @ 8th and 13th.