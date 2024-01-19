Arran Banner 30 Years Ago – week 03, 2024

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Saturday January 15, 1994

Alec Miller and Ann won the Lenamhor Nursery Sheep Dog Trials. 01_B03ABTYA01_24_Alec_Miller_Lenamhor





Hamish Cook played his last hymn as Whiting Bay Church organist after 59 years. Reverend Elizabeth Watson presented him with a painting of Mayfield, Kings Cross, the house where he was born and where he raised his family. 01_B03ABTYA02_24_Hamish_Cook

Miss Stella MacRae of Lamlash was awarded an MBE in the New Year’s Honours list for services to the British Red Cross on Arran. 01_B03ABTYA03_24_Stella_MacRae

Steven McMillan of Corriecravie has designed the new logo for Arran Lifeline, the group which organises the alarm buttons linked to emergency help for elderly people. Steven is in his sixth year at Arran High School and is studying art. 01_B03ABTYA04_24_Steven_McMillan

Sheila Gilmore, as captain Jack Dauntless, comes to the aid of Eilidh Campbell as Little Miss Molly Muffet in the Lamlash Drama Club production of Little Miss Muffet featuring actors from across the island. 01_B03ABTYA05_24_Sheila_Gilmore





Flip and Flap, Mary Crawford and Pam McKinnon, help Dame Drinkup, Allan Little, to paper the parlour in the panto Little Miss Muffet. 01_B03ABTYA06_24_Little_Miss_Muffet