A celebration of all things vegan at Arran Veganuary Day

Arran Vegan Group is holding a Veganuary Information Day in Corrie and Sannox Village Hall on Saturday January 27.

The day is suitable for non-vegans, existing vegans and anyone interested in learning more. Everyone is welcome to attend for all or part of the day. Entry is free.

From noon until 6pm, there will be a programme of talks and films with useful information about the vegan lifestyle.





Between noon and 4.45 pm, Catch A Carrot Pop Up Café will be serving vegan sweet and savoury food and drinks to eat in or takeaway. Janine Calder, who runs the café, has been an ethical vegan for 12 years and will be part of the “Why Vegan?” question and answer panel later in the day.

The Scottish School of Herbal Medicine; the Vegan Society; Bute Island Sheese, with free samples; Omni vegan dog food and Vegetarian For Life, one of the leading authorities on diet and healthy living advice for older vegans, will be manning stalls throughout the day.

The programme of events will start with a fascinating short film made to celebrate the tenth anniversary of “Veganuary” entitled “Why Did Six Million Brits sign up to Veganuary?”.

Joined by celebrity ambassadors including Evanna Lynch, Kellie Bright, Chris Packham, Peter Egan, Benjamin Zephaniah and Jasmine Harman, the film shines a light on how “Veganuary” went from a humble idea at a kitchen table in Yorkshire to a global phenomenon.





This will be followed, at 1.15 pm, by a talk by Arran’s Keith Robertson from the Scottish School of Herbal Medicine, based in Kildonan. The talk is entitled “Plant Based Medicine and Nutrition: Saving the World One meal at a time”. Keith has also volunteered to be part of the question and answer panel.

Keith’s talk will be followed at 2pm by a showing of the film “Seaspiracy”. This will highlight the fact 46 per cent of rubbish in the Pacific Ocean is comprised of fishing nets, whereas ocean plastic from straws only makes up 0.03 per cent of all plastic in the ocean, and that each salmon farm in Scotland produces as much waste as a town of between 10,000 to 20,000 people each year?

At 3.45pm, David Pannell of online business community “The Vegan Tribe” will feature with “Being Vegan: An Introduction”. In this informative and entertaining session, David will give an introduction to being vegan and explain why so many people are now changing what they eat for their health, for the planet and most of all for animals.

At 4.30pm there will be a screening of the BAFTA short film award winner “73 Cows”, which tells the story of beef farmer Jaye Wilde.

The final talk of the day, at 5pm, will be by Rory Cockshaw and is entitled “A Hitchhiker’s Guide to Veganism”.

The culmination of the day’s main events will be a “Why Vegan? question and answer panel at 6pm, chaired by David Pannell, with Keith Robertson, Rory Cockshaw and Janine Calder.

At 7pm, Arran Supper Club with serve a two-course vegan supper for £25 per head, payable on the night. Bring your own bottle. Booking for this by January 21 is essential by emailing enquiries@stonewaterhouse.co.uk or by calling Carol or Jules on 01770 601259 or 07415 427270.

