Work of wheat weaver on show at library

Arran Library is hosting an exhibition in January by artist Julia Bovee, who some may know through Arran Open Studios as The Wheat Weaver of Auchencairn.

Julia studied Applied Arts (Craft) at Brighton University working mainly with glass, metal and ceramic.

Following a move to Arran in 2020, and with a keen interest in nature and traditional celebration, she wanted to find a less environmentally impactful material to craft with, so began working with straw.





Julia’s crafting predominantly relates to nature and the renewal of life and is heavily influenced by ritual celebrations of British and native culture. Costume and performance art also have a strong link to her work.

The display will include pieces of her work alongside some history on straw work and samples of plaiting.

Arran Library is open on Tuesdays from 10am to 5pm; Thursdays from 10am to 6pm; Fridays 10am to 5pm and Saturdays 10am to 1pm. The library is closed between 1pm and 2pm midweek.





Julia Bovee at work in her studio. NO_B02julia01_24_wheat_weaver

One of Julia’s works on display at the library. NO_B02julia02_24_weaving_work