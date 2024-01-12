Hope for recycling centre re-opening

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Council bosses were hoping to re-open Brodick recycling centre as we went to press yesterday (Thursday).

The recycling centre remained closed on Wednesday after failing to re-open after the New Year holidays as a result of a backlog of waste.

A North Ayrshire Council spokesperson said previously: “Our household waste recycling centre in Brodick is currently closed for public and commercial drop-offs but special uplifts and domestic/commercial collections remain unaffected.





“Unfortunately, following ferry disruption over the Christmas and New Year period, a backlog of waste has accumulated and we have reached storage capacity.

“We will re-open the Brodick centre as soon as possible and will provide a further update when available to keep residents up to date.”