Hope for recycling centre re-opening

The recycling centre on Arran.
The recycling centre on Arran.

Council bosses were hoping to re-open Brodick recycling centre as we went to press yesterday (Thursday).

The recycling centre remained closed on Wednesday after failing to re-open after the New Year holidays as a result of a backlog of waste.

A North Ayrshire Council spokesperson said previously: “Our household waste recycling centre in Brodick is currently closed for public and commercial drop-offs but special uplifts and domestic/commercial collections remain unaffected.


“Unfortunately, following ferry disruption over the Christmas and New Year period, a backlog of waste has accumulated and we have reached storage capacity.

“We will re-open the Brodick centre as soon as possible and will provide a further update when available to keep residents up to date.”