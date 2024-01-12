Girls just want to have fun
Want to read more?
Subscribe Now
We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner
Already a subscriber? Login here
Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
technical support? Click here
Enjoying Arran Riding Club’s annual dinner dance and prizegiving are, left to right, Rosie Wilkinson, Niamh Gosman, Annie West, Kirsty Hume and Lily Currie. For full story, see pages 8 and 9. NO_B02prize02_24_prize_giving