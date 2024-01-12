Coastguard volunteers put through their paces at training day

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The first Sunday of the year saw Arran Coastguard Rescue Team training in North Sannox.

The purpose of the exercise was to consolidate training delivered over the last two years around upskilling the rescue team in lost and missing person search and casualty care.

A search plan was devised and two teams were deployed. The team’s inflatable tent and remote aerial mast were set up as a forward control point from which the officer in charge could manage the search.





As the exercise developed, it became apparent there were two missing people instead of the one initially reported. Each casualty was located and medically assessed and stabilised by the search teams before being handed over to the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Congratulations to the two team members, David Barker and David Millar, who qualified as search team leaders.

After the exercise, Area 17 Coastal Operations Area Commander Dave Graham presented recently retired deputy station officer David McLintock with his valedictory certificate and thanked him for his seven years’ service with Arran Coastguard Rescue Team.

Thanks to the volunteer casualties, duty police officer for the island and paramedic team leader for coming along to participate and adding to the realism of the exercise. Unfortunately the fog prevented the Arran RNLI from being able to participate.





If you are interested in joining the team, email area17@mcga.gov.uk or pop into the station for a chat. More information can also be found at https://hmcoastguard.uk/volunteer-as-a-coastguard

Please remember if you need help or see someone in difficulty along the coast or at sea, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

The Arran Coastguard volunteers who took part in the training exercise. NO_B02coast01_24_rescue_team

David McLintock is presented with his certificate by area commander Dave Graham as Arran station officer Fiona Laing looks on. NO_B02coast02_24_david_certificate

Members of a rescue team tend to a casualty during the training exercise. NO_B02coast03_24_casualty_training

Rescue team members at work in the forward control point. NO_B02coast04_24_command_centre