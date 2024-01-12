Arran Banner Letters – week 02, 2024

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

A budget for Scotland

Sir,

The recent Scottish Budget reaffirms the SNP government’s commitment to public services, supporting a growing, sustainable economy and tackling poverty.





The SNP government has delivered free prescriptions and university tuition, universal school meal provision for primary 1 to 5 and the Scottish Child Payment (SCP), which will rise to £26.70 per child per week next April. There is no equivalent in England under the Tories, or Wales under Labour, and the SCP has already lifted 90,000 Scottish children out of poverty.

Scottish ministers committed £6,300 million in social security for 2024/25, while investing £1 billion from 2021-2026 in addressing the poverty-related educational attainment gap.

Poverty reduction improves lives and outcomes for young people, while enabling disabled people to live fuller, more independent lives and assisting low-income families with the cost of living when they need it most.

Scottish tax policy is the UK’s most progressive and 58 per cent of Scotland’s taxpayers pay less than they would elsewhere in the UK. Those who earn the most contribute more in tax to protect those who are struggling.





A new income tax band of 45p will be added for those earning between £75,000 and £125,140 and the rate for top earners will increase to 48 per cent. Only one in 20 taxpayers will pay these tax rises.

For the tenth year in 17 under the SNP, council tax will be frozen next year to help with the cost of living. Councils will be compensated by more than £140 million, equivalent to five per cent of annual council tax income.

Health is a priority, evidenced by the SNP government increasing NHS Ayrshire and Arran Health Board’s funding by £33.3 million next year.

Of course, most financial decisions are not devolved. Control over VAT, corporation tax, inheritance tax, National Insurance, fuel, alcohol, tobacco duties, windfall levies and the minimum wage remain at Westminster. As such, Scotland’s ability to combat austerity is limited.

Scotland’s block grant funding from Westminster continues to decline. Following the Chancellor’s autumn statement, Scotland’s capital spending power will diminish even further, by 20 per cent over the next five years. This means even less money for new homes, schools, hospitals and road repairs.

The UK government did provide a £10.8 million increase to the SNP government’s health resources. However, even if one ignored inflation, this only covers the cost of running NHS Scotland for five hours a year.

Scotland, and struggling households across the UK, are given little consideration by the UK government and this has led to much of the hardship we see today. Meanwhile, its financial incompetence means that interest paid by the UK Government on its £2.6 trillion debt is now £318 million per day of taxpayers’ money. This equates to six times Scotland’s entire annual NHS budget.

The SNP government is doing all it can to protect Scotland’s people and services by refusing to follow the UK government’s disastrous policies.

With independence, Scotland could do so much more through fully releasing our potential and transforming our economy for the betterment of all.

Yours,

Patricia Gibson MP

North Ayrshire & Arran.

Consideration for travellers

Sir,

Perhaps through your letters page someone may get through to those who schedule the timetable for our CalMac ferries.

I cannot believe the train can arrive with passengers for the ferry but the boat lifts the gangplank while they are making their way to embark. Where is the joined up thinking or any consideration for travellers?

Yours,

Elaine Duncan,

Brodick.

Beyond our control

Sir,

Caley Isles crew must have sinned

Cos God has taken away the wind

Without rough seas and swell

They’ll need to work – oh Hell!

I spy a wee bit fog floating by

Let’s give that a try

Disable the horn and the radar

Then we cannae take the boat far

We’ll gie Iceland the blame

That big volcano is fair game

Next week the earthquake in Japan

The tremor’s coming as fast as it can

At Brodick pier a big whirlpool

That’s what we’ll tell the gullible fools

So that’s it, nae boats to Arran

Bye, bye survive as best you can!

Yours,

John Lamont,

Dippen.

Mixed messages

Sir,

As a former town planner, I believe North Ayrshire Council’s recent decision to refuse planning permission for the redevopment of the chandlers in Lamlash, on the grounds of amenity and flood risk, is unreasonable.

And it is ironic that the council, as the responsible planning authority, has singularly failed to take enforcement action on the derelict McLaren Hotel site in Brodick – which is a public disgrace.

If the authority is so concerned about the amenity of the island, surely it should take action to issue a blight notice on the owner of the abandoned hotel site.

In the face of such failure over many years, the council’s negative stance on the chandler site in Lamlash – which proposes an improvement of a much-needed marine facility on Arran – seems utterly perverse and against the interests of the local community.

It is open to the applicant to make a statutory appeal against the refusal to the planning reporter, an independent official, who, I believe, would overturn the authority’s decision.

Yours,

Graham Hill,

Whiting Bay.