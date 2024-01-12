Announcements – January 12, 2024

DEATHS

GILLIES – Dr James Taylor Young, died peacefully at home on December 21, 2023, aged 94 years, with his loving family by his side. This compassionate man was a general practitioner between 1960 and 1994 in Burton, Rothesay, North America, Whittlesey, Wansford and Broadford on the Isle of Skye. He was both loyal and kind to all he met and a good friend to many. He will be missed greatly by his beloved, wife Fiona, sons Andrew and Robert and daughter Heather. The funeral is to be held at Sherwood Forest Crematorium on Tuesday, January 23 2024. Service details are available at 01636 812481.

HAMILTON – Margaret of Shiskine, passed away peacefully, aged 90, at home surrounded by her family on December 30, 2023. Margaret was the wife of the late John Hamilton, Mum, Gran and Great Gran to all the family.

KING – Patricia, née Sillars, passed away peacefully, aged 93, at Arran War Memorial Hospital on December 24, 2023. A dear cousin, neighbour and friend to many.

There will be no Funeral Service as was Pat’s wish.

McFALL – Donald, formerly of Corriegills Brodick, died peacefully on Wednesday January 3, 2024. Dad to Sarah, Fiona and Helen. Donations if wished to RNLI.