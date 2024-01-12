Alice wins New Year’s Day plate

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Shiskine Golf Club

Tuesday December 26, Boxing Day Texas Scramble: 1 W Kelso, E Kelso, W McNally and D Jeffrey 42-4.5=37.5; 2 The Kerr Team 41-3.3=37.7; 3 The Tod Team 42-3.4=38.6

Monday January 1, Alan Smith Plate, ladies silver: 1 Alice Anderson 55-11=44; 2 and scratch Shona Weir 52-7=45; 3 Julie Whitelaw 59-13=46. Bronze: 1 Kirstie Barton 65-18=47; 2 Mary Jo Tod 64-16=48; 3 Elizabeth Kelso 66-17=49.





Monday January 1, Colditz Quaich, gents 1st class: 1 G McCrae 46-3=43; 2 A Howie 49-4=44 BIH; 3 I Maclean 48-4=44. Scratch: Martyn Ker 45. 2nd class: 1 B Sherwood 55-13-42; 2 G Stewart 54-11=43 BIH; 3 A Bannatyne 58-15=43. Magic twos: M Campbell, A Howie, R Weir, A Miller and J Salton.

Thursday January 4, Fun Tri-Am, ladies: 1 Sheila Gray, Mary Jo Tod and Elizabeth Kelso 37 nett; 2 Clare Buchanan, Jenni Turnbull and Esther Henderson 38 nett.

Lamlash Golf Club

Tuesday January 2, course backwards: 1 Michael Macfarlane, 43 points; 2 Andy Smith, 41 points; 3 Cameron Logan, 38 points, BIH over Scott Macfarlane. Magic twos: Alistair Crawford @5th, Colin Clements @2nd, Dougie Macfarlane @4th and 14th. Best scratch Dougie Macfarlane, 36 points.





Thursday January 4, yellow medal.: 1 Serge El Adm 68-13=55; 2 Andy Smith 80-19=61 BIH over Alan Smith and Rob Niven. Magic two: Rob Niven @5th.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Sunday January 7, Arran Golfers Assocation (AGA) Winter League. After the December round of matches was thwarted by the weather, Whiting Bay golfers got back to AGA business with a tie against Lamlash Golf Club over 18 holes at Shiskine Golf Club. This time the weather was kinder with beautiful winter conditions. In a closely fought encounter, Whiting Bay prevailed by 4&3 in one match, only to lose the other two, each by a one hole margin, and thereby lose the tie 2&1.

Fixture: Sunday January 14, Winter Cup.

Corrie Golf Club

Saturday January 6, 18 hole medal: 1 D Logan 78-13=65 and scratch; 2 P Hogg 84-17=67; 3 J Quigley 81-13=68. The Magic Twos pot was won by P Hogg.

Monday January 8, Monday Cup: 1 Robert McLean 72-13=59; 2 John Quigley 71-8=63. Best scratch: John Quigley 71. Magic twos: Robert McLean @8th and 14th, Andy Pattison @10th.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday January 9, Winter Cup: 1 Campbell Laing 73; 2 John Pennycott 75 BIH; 3 John Milesi 75.

Fixtures: Saturday January 13, Lochranza Hotel Cup, tee off noon. Tuesday January 16, Lochranza Hotel Cup, tee off noon.

Arran Golfers Association

Sunday January 7, Arran Golfers Association Winter League/Duncan Trophy, round three, played at Shiskine.

Played over 18 holes, the course was in great shape. Thanks to Shiskine for hosting.

Machrie Bay have dropped out this season because of a lack of numbers meaning only five teams remain in the competition.

Lamlash, 2, won against Whiting Bay, 1. Brodick, 1, lost against Corrie, 2. Shiskine bye.

November – round 1 at Lamlash. Lamlash, 2, won against Shiskine, 1. Whiting Bay, 1.5, drew with Corrie, 1.5. Brodick bye.

December – round 2 at Whiting Bay. Not played due to flooding. One point awarded to the four teams. Whiting Bay, 1, vs Brodick, 1. Corrie, 1, v Shiskine, 1. Lamlash bye.

So after three rounds the scores are: Lamlash 4; Corrie 4; Whiting Bay 2; Brodick 1; Shiskine 1.

Next fixture, round four: Sunday February 4 at Corrie Golf Club, 10am shotgun start. Lamlash v Corrie, Brodick v Shiskine, Whiting Bay bye.

Half of the winning Texas Scramble team being presented with the Cheeseboard Trophy by captain Jenni Turnbull. NO_B02golf01_24_texas_scramble

Brian Sherwood and Alice Anderson with their New Year’s Day trophies. NO_B02golf02_24_brian_alice