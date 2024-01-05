Trust invest £2m to improve Arran homes’ energy efficiency

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Hugh Boag

More than 100 homes on Arran are to be improved by Trust Housing Association, Arran’s largest social housing provider.

Two major improvement packages worth a total of £2m will see more than 100 houses get new energy efficient double glazed windows with 49 homes getting further upgrades in 2024/25.





All the work will enhance the energy efficiency of the homes, helping Trust customers reduce their energy consumption and costs.

Work will include cavity wall insulation, loft insulation, solar panels, battery storage and new ventilation systems. New zero emission heating systems will also be fitted in some homes.

Following a recent procurement exercise, a contractor should be appointed later this month, with work expected to start in spring 2024.

Meanwhile, Sidey Solutions Limited has been appointed to install new PVC-U windows and doors to more than 100 homes in Brodick, Whiting Bay, Lamlash, Shiskine, Corrie and Kilmory. This work is expected to start in September this year.





As a result of this work, Trust hopes to secure thousands of pounds through

contractual community benefits which will help bolster its Hardship Fund. The fund was established in 2023 to help support customers who require financial support during the current cost of living crisis.

The fund, currently totalling £60k, can be accessed by Trust customers most in need to help with the cost of food, utility bills and other essential household expenses. Customers who are in financial difficulty can find out more on how to access the fund by contacting their customer partner.

Jackie McIntosh, director of assets & sustainability, said: “We are delighted to announce these two major packages of work across the island. These two projects will hugely benefit customers on Arran, particularly in terms of energy efficiency, making our customers’ homes warmer and easier to heat.

“We are also pleased to be able to increase our hardship fund as a result of this work

to provide much-needed additional financial support to Trust customers on the island.”

Steve Hardy, joint managing director of Sidey Group, said: “We have enjoyed a long and successful partnership with Trust Housing Association and are delighted to be awarded the window and door replacement work on Arran as part of Trust’s energy efficiency investment programmes.

“Sidey is focussed on working with our customers to provide energy efficient products and solutions, resulting in a better quality of life and a more sustainable way of living.

These works will help achieve this goal, particularly considering the global uncertainty in energy markets and by working in partnership with Trust we can also help reduce fuel poverty for their tenants.”

Corrie Terrace will be one of the locations to benefit from the work. NO_B01corrie01_24_trust-housing

The Trust Housing Association logo. NO_B01corrie02_24_trust_logo