Pirates take the plunge

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

‘Pirates’ from the Douglas Hotel pose on the slipway ahead of the New Year loony dook in Brodick which attracted record crowds this year as did dooks across the island. More photographs on pages 4 and 5. 01_B01dookfront01_24_pirates_dook