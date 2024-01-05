King’s Police Medal for divisional commander

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The divisional commander of Ayrshire and Arran, chief superintendent Faroque Hussain, has been recognised in the King’s New Year Honours for his significant contribution to policing.

He is one of three serving and former Police Scotland officers, along with chief superintendent Carol McGuire, retired, and constable Stephanie Rose to receive the King’s Police Medal (KPM).

A further three serving and retired Police Scotland officers and staff members have also been recognised.





DC Jodie McFarlane receives the British Empire Medal for services to children and families in Ayrshire for her work with the charity Night Before Christmas Campaign; while retired child protection manager James Duffy is named a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to children.

Also honoured with an MBE is investigation and information manager Stuart Cossar for services to the investigation and to the bereaved families of the Lockerbie air disaster.

Chief Constable Jo Farrell said: “These awards are testament to the dedication to public service and professionalism our officers show across the country, day in, day out.

“I offer my warmest congratulations to Carol, Faroque and Stephanie for this deserved recognition of their significant contribution to policing.





“I would also like to recognise the honours awarded to Jodie, James and Stuart for their commitment and compassion serving policing and our communities in Scotland and beyond.”

Chief Superintendent Faroque Hussain joined Strathclyde Police in 1999. He was promoted to chief superintendent in 2019 and appointed as divisional commander for Ayrshire and Arran in 2020 where he championed partnership working and engagement. As a strategic firearms commander, Faroque has overseen and co-ordinated firearms assets for major events including COP26 and the Queen’s death.

Faroque has also been on secondment to the National Crime Agency and was recently temporary assistant chief constable for partnerships, preventions and community wellbeing.

Chief Superintendent Hussain, who is 45 years old and lives in Ayrshire, said: “I am deeply honoured by this recognition from His Majesty the King. I am profoundly grateful to have worked with countless selfless colleagues and partners from across Scotland, and beyond, who work tirelessly to keep our fellow citizens safe.

“Most of all, I thank my wife and our family for their unwavering support.”