Hotter homes

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

News that the Trust Housing Association is to invest £2 million in its homes on Arran is a welcome start to 2024.

With more than 100 homes to get new windows and doors and 49 to benefit from multi-measure energy efficiency upgrades, there should be a welcome drop in heating bills for tenants.

That will be more than welcome with tariffs already rising and the cost of living crisis still biting hard.





The work will see cavity wall insulation, loft insulation, solar panels, battery storage, new ventilation systems as well as new zero emissions heating systems in some homes, all of which will be a huge benefit to those living in the Trust homes which are scattered across the island.

Trust is one of Scotland’s leading housing associations. It celebrated 50 years of trading last year and is responsible for nearly 300 homes on Arran.

Anything the £2 million of improvement work can do to make their customers’ homes warmer and easier to heat is much welcomed.

New year dook





It is great to see so many people on Arran embracing the joy of the new year dook.

The waters around our island make it an ideal spot for a refreshing wake up call on January 1. It is also a chance to wish friends and neighbours a happy new year as the events grow around the island.