Hockey ladies enjoy year end club dinner

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Arran Hockey Club ladies put their sticks down and added a touch of glamour to their usual attire at their annual end-of-year dinner.

The event took place at Lamlash Golf Club where the team enjoyed a three-course meal, socialising and dancing. And, as is tradition, the players exchanged gifts which all had to be bought from the ArCaS charity shop.

The team has a busy few months ahead of them with Women’s West District 4th Division league games scheduled almost every weekend from Saturday January 20 to Sunday March 24. Out of the 14 fixtures left, around half are home games with the remainder involving travelling to the mainland.





Arran Hockey Club’s end of year dinner. No_B01hockey01_23_club_dinner