Finn’s Final Fling

Our star digital reporter Finn Nixon is heading eastward to join The Courier in Dundee.

Finn is moving to become their transport and environment correspondent, having become an expert in both at The Oban Times, writing about the seemingly never-ending travel and weather disruption up and down the west coast.





An Aberdeenshire man at heart, he is returning to drier climes, having been soaked by the rain here just one too many times.

We took the chance to ‘go live’ and thank him for his diligent, first class coverage of breaking stories, for always being there when needed amid ever-changing events and for trying his best to pronounce local Gaelic place names and unfamiliar shinty teams.

May the wind fill his sails.



