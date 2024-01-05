Council to take over parking enforcement

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Colin Smeeton

Decriminalised parking – the handover of parking enforcement from Police Scotland to local councils – will come into effect on Arran in March.

Transport Scotland reviewed the application for stationary traffic offences

to cease being criminal offences enforced by the police and instead become civil

penalties enforced by the local authority.





Having considered the application, Scottish ministers signed off on the transfer of powers to North Ayrshire Council in November.

Now parking enforcement officers, employed by the council, will monitor parking and issue penalty charge notices to vehicles parked in contravention of the parking restrictions in operation.

While it remains unconfirmed how this will be enforced on Arran or if the island will receive its own traffic wardens, it has been confirmed a parking enforcement supervisor and five parking enforcement wardens have been recruited and will start training later this month.

Penalty charge notices will be £100, reducing to £50 if paid within 14 days. People will be given 14 days to pay the reduced £50 fine and will be able to pay either online or in person. Thereafter, the £100 penalty will apply.





Many of the parking offences relate to paid-parking in council lots, however, parking enforcement will also apply to common infractions.

A North Ayrshire Council spokesperson said: “The rollout of the decriminalisation of parking enforcement (DPE) will begin in spring next year and will see our newly-recruited parking enforcement officers monitor parking and issue £100 penalty charge notices to vehicles parked illegally.

“We want all commuters, drivers and pedestrians to be able to go about their business quickly and safely and reduce incidences of illegal parking which affects all road users. Before the scheme is formally introduced, we will have a soft launch which will see dummy tickets issued to highlight instances of illegal parking and raise awareness of what constitutes an offence.

“We hope and expect that enforcing parking restrictions will encourage drivers to make greater use of our many free car parks or consider alternative forms of sustainable travel around North Ayrshire.”

In Scotland, some exemptions exist to allow blue badge holders to park on-street on single or double yellow lines. These only apply where there are no loading restrictions in operation and where they are not causing an obstruction.