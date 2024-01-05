Biggest tractor run beats the elements

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Colin Smeeton

The annual Shiskine Valley Tractor Run enjoyed one of its busiest years, despite high winds and frequent downpours.

A lengthy convoy of decorated tractors, from vintage machines to modern behemoths, made their way from Kilpatrick Farm and around Shiskine to the Kinloch Hotel.





Spectators lined the route to greet them and watch the spectacle while elves collected donations which will be distributed to local causes.

One of the organisers, Janis Murchie, said: “Wow, what a turnout. A huge thank you to all the tractor drivers, helpers, the judges, the elves collecting the money, the Kinloch Hotel and everyone who came along, donated and supported the event.”

The event raised £1,500. All the entrants were entered into a competition for the best dressed tractor, the best dressed tractor driver and the best dressed co-pilot. Local businesses James Chocolate Shop, Cladach Sawmill, Shiskine Tearoom, Blackwaterfoot Garage and Arran Sense of Scotland donated prizes for the winners.

Results: Best dressed tractor – 1 Frazer Barr; 2 Murray Boal; 3 Peter McKinnon. Best dressed tractor driver – 1 Kirsty McConaghy McBain, Stewart McConaghy and Margaret McBain; 2 Gordon Kinniburgh; 3 Colin Currie and Laura Currie. Best dressed co-pilot – Lena Boal.





Alice Kinniburgh, closely followed by her father Gordon, brave the weather in their tractors. No_B52tractor01_23_Alice_Gordon

A collection of decorated tractors at Balmichael Visitor Centre. No_B52tractor02_23_tractors

The Arran Cheese Shop’s tractor with a Christmas tree attached to the back of it. No_B52tractor03_23_entire_tree