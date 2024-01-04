Announcements – January 5, 2024

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

PRINGLE – Neil, Marette and family wish to thank the many friends and family for all the cards, flowers and letters they received following their sad loss. Also to all those who attended the funeral service and donated so generously a sum of £1,170 to ArCaS.

DEATH

MILLER – Jane Elizabeth, peacefully after a long illness at Arran War Memorial Hospital on Friday, December 22, 2023. Jane, aged 73 years, sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service at Lochranza Church on Monday, January 8 at 12:00 to which all are welcome.