Events Arran needs your vote to help fund Rock ‘n’ Blues Festival

Events Arran, organisers of the Arran Rock ‘n’ Blues Festival, have submitted a grant request to North Ayrshire Council’s Participatory Budgeting scheme in the hope of securing some funding.

Applications for grants close on Monday January 8 and thereafter all of the applications will be put to a public vote to see which arts and the culture organisations receive a share of the £7,200 budgeting fund.

The Events Arran application is for £400 and organisers hope that rock and blues fans on Arran will vote for the festival to be chosen as one of the organisations which receives the cash.





Previously held in Lamlash, the festival is due to take place at Lochranza over two days in May this year owing to the need for accommodation. Events Arran has collaborated with Lochranza Outdoor Centre, Lochranza Country Inn, and the campsite and youth hostel to ensure that there will be enough accommodation for all of the visitors and performers.

A spokesperson from Events Arran said: “We are giving opportunities for young people to play at the festival and particularly encouraging original Scottish artists. We are also hoping for a small acoustic stage for local musicians too. We have a large following of blues fans from previous festivals and are well know by the blues music press.

“We wish the £400 to help support the cost of hiring the hall to allow us to give the artists the best possible experience. We will also run a market similar to ones previously held on the green in Lamlash and at Santa’s Sparkle.”

Voting is expected to take place from the end of January to February 17 and further details will be made available at https://northayrshire.communitychoices.scot/budgets when voting opens.



