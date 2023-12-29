Storm Gerrit causes island-wide flooding

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Colin Smeeton

Early morning commuters on faced major disruption on Arran roads on Wednesday as Storm Gerrit delivered heavy downpours of rain which resulted in flooding across the island.

Many coastal roads, particularly in Corrie, were submerged causing hazardous driving conditions throughout the morning.





In Brodick, as well as the usual flood prone areas including outside Arran Library and Arran Active there was deep water outside the big Co-op, McLaren Hotel and at the Douglas Hotel.

There was also widespread flooding on roads outside Brodick Primary School, at the Auchrannie junction and on Brodick Golf course.

Residents living on higher ground above Brodick village witnessed brown water, akin to a river, flowing down the roads towards the sea.

Mercifully, at the time of going to press, there were no reports of major flood damage to houses or businesses and most drivers navigated the flooded areas with caution.





The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings for most of the UK on Wednesday with wind, rain and snow featuring in the warnings.

The road outside the McLaren Hotel. 01_B52Gerrit01_23_McLaren

Water across the main road in Brodick. 01_B52Gerrit02_23_Active

Deep water at the Auchrannie junction. 01_B52Gerrit03_23_Auchrannie

Brodick Golf Club partially submerged in water. 01_B52Gerrit04_23_BGC