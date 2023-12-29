Review of the year – July to December 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

As we look forward to 2024 with renewed hope and optimism after what has undoubtedly been a particularly challenging last few years, we take our customary look at the year past in review. We examine some of the stories and people that have made the headlines from July to December.

JULY: The RNLI shore and boat crew during their open day. 01_B27RNLI02_23_volunteers_outside_station

JULY: Auchrannie Resort celebrated its 35th anniversary. No_B28Auchrannie01_23_35_anniversary





JULY: Members of the Dougarie and Kildonan Sheepdog Society committee celebrated the 50th annual sheepdog trials at Shiskine Golf Club. No_B27Sheepdogsociety01_23_committee_50th

AUGUST: David Henderson of Kilpatrick Farm with Sydney, the overhead champion at the 185th Arran Farmers’ Society Show. NO_B31farm02_overhead_champion

AUGUST: Members of Lamlash institute with the Corrie and Sannox Trophy for the people’s choice award at the annual SWI handicraft show. 01_B32SWIshow15_23_Lamlash_peoples_choice

AUGUST: Smiling trophy winners at Arran Horticultural Society’s Summer Show. 01_B33flower01_23_trophy_winners





SEPTEMBER: First Minister Huma Yousaf with Margot Kinniburgh and staff outside the Arran Cheese Shop during his visit. MP Patrica Gibson and MSP Kenneth Gibson are also in the photograph. 01_B34first06_23_outside_shop

SEPTEMBER: Isla Cureton was presented with the Dux Award and named as the top pupil at Arran High School at its annual award ceremony. The award was presented by head teacher Susan Foster and special guest Douglas Auld, who was previously head teacher at Arran High School. 01_B34AHSDux01_23_Isla_Cureton

SEPTEMBER: COAST celebrated the 15th anniversary of the Lamlash No Take Zone with a marine-themed cake which featured its new research vessel COAST Explorer. 01_B39FrontCOAST01_23_staff_trustees

OCTOBER: TV presenters Sean Batty and Laura Boyd enjoyed a morning with Brodick Primary School pupils as part of a charity visit. 01_B40front01_sean_laura

OCTOBER: Ellie Bonner of Arran Community and Voluntary Service was named apprentice of the year at the Ayrshire Business Awards. She received her award from Anna Jamieson, engineering contract manager at GSK. NO_B41award01_23_apprentice_year

OCTOBER: Housing co-ordinator Angela Glendinning, Julia Max and Devika Rosamund join residents at Mckelvie Road to celebrate Trust Housing’s 50th anniversary. 01_B41trust06_23_mckelvie_road

NOVEMBER: Two long-serving Arran ministers – the Rev John G Webster and the Rev Dr Ian Macleod – at the doors of Kilmory Church after they preached the last service at the church. 01_B45front01_kilmory_church

NOVEMBER: At the Remembrance Sunday service in Brodick, wreaths were laid at the war memorial by Shona Hume, ex-special constable Andrew Perrie and ex-submariner Alan Milligan. 01_B46remember01_23_brodick_day

DECEMBER: Proud recipients of awards at the Scottish Whisky awards are: John Fitzpatrick, Graham Omand, Vicki Sturgeon, Miller Crawford and Jaci McKie. No_B49award02_23_Lagg_awards

DECEMBER: The cast of the Arran pantomime Cinderella strike a pose for Arran Banner readers. 01_B50pantofront01_23_strike_pose

DECEMBER: Jenny Crockett and Áine Purcell-Milton received a Highly Commended certificate in the coasts and waters category of the Royal Society for the Protection of Bird’s Nature of Scotland awards. No_B48coast01_23_Jenny_Áine