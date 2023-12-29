Residents enjoy festive musical treats

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Residents of the Trust retirement housing on Arran were treated to musical performances over the festive season.

The musical entertainment at McKelvie Road in Lamlash was provided by a choir of youngsters known as Arran Allsorts who sing under the tutelage of Alice Maxwell.

At Glen Estate in Brodick, it was well-known Arran ensemble Ain’t Misbehavin who entertained the residents with songs from the past and present.





Residents and performers at both locations were treated to festive treats and snacks and a cup of tea.

Retirement co-ordinator Angela Glendinning said residents thoroughly enjoyed the music and thanked the performers for taking the time to entertain residents.

Glen Estate residents enjoy festive treats with their tea. No_B52perform01_23_Glen_Estate





Members of Ain’t Misbehavin share a laugh with the residents. No_B52perform02_23_Aint_Misbehavin

McKelvie Road residents enjoy a performance by Arran Allsorts. No_B52perform03_23_Mckelvie_Road

Arran Allsorts who performed for McKelvie Road residents. No_B52perform04_23_Arran_Allsorts

Ain’t Misbehavin performed for Glen Estate residents. No_B52perform05_23_Aint_Misbehavin_group