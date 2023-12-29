Poppy Scotland fundraiser success
Poppy Scotland’s door-to-door collections in Blackwaterfoot, Shiskine and Machrie raised £952,65 this year.
Thanks go to everyone who contributed to this generous amount.
Donations made during the Poppy Appeal are used to provide life-changing support to members of the armed forces community. Poppy Scotland provides advice and support to those who have served, are still serving and their families.