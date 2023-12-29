Medical support over the new year holidays

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

With Arran Medical Group closed on Monday January 1 and Tuesday January 2, residents are being urged to check who to turn to if they need advice or support to cope with common health concerns.

All pharmacies on Arran are also closed over the two days, however, NHS 24 has a number of pharmacists able to answer medicine and pharmacy-related questions over the telephone on 111 or via NHS inform at www.nhsinform.scot.

Information about a wide range of healthcare services can be also found by visiting the winter health hub on the website at www.nhsaaa.net/services/services-a-z/winter-health-hub/.





Roisin Kavanagh, director of pharmacy at NHS Ayrshire and Arran, said: “You can do a number of things to make sure you are prepared to deal with common illnesses over the holiday weekend. Have a sufficient supply of medicines like paracetamol, sore throat and cough remedies to help relieve the symptoms of common ailments.

“If you take regular medication, you should check your existing supplies and only order what you need to see you through over the holiday period. It is also a good idea to make sure you know when your local GP practice and community pharmacy are closed.”