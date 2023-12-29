Demolition of chandlery at Old Pier refused

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Two planning applications to demolish the Johnston’s Marine Stores shop and workshop at the Old Pier in Lamlash and redevelop the land have been refused.

It is the second time in two years redevelopment plans have been refused by North Ayrshire Council planning officials.

The building in question is of an Edwardian timber construction and has been used as a retail outlet since 1905 or before.





Developers had intended to upgrade the Chandlery/Johnston’s Marine Stores, bringing the current workshop up to modern day standards, whilst demolishing the deteriorating structure, rebuilding and providing extra storage, retail space and modest sized accommodation.

However, planners refused the application on the grounds that the demolition of the building would leave a vacant site, for which no suitable redevelopment has been permitted, adversely affecting the character, setting and appearance of the Lamlash conservation area.

The redvelopment plans were refused on the grounds that the new building would adversly affect the outlook from, and residential amenity of, neighbouring properties, would not preserve or enhance the character of the conservation area and was a flood risk.



