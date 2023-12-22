VisitArran host some Christmas fun

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

VisitArran held their annual Christmas wine and nibbles evening for business partners to let their hair down after a busy year last Tuesday night at Little Rock in Brodick.

There was a great turnout for the event which included an Arran and Christmas themed quiz at the fun gatherering and feedback has been very positive.

Chief executive Sheila Gilmore who was in charge of the merriment said: “It was lovely to see so many members at our ‘wee do’. Huge thanks as always to Little Rock for hosting. Congratulations to the team who won the quiz – a wee mix of UHI and Arran Whisky – and to Gerard Tattersfield who won the stand-up bingo.”





Guests raise a glass at the VisitArran event. 01_B51visit01_23_quiz_night

Guests take their seats ahead of the quiz. 01_B51visit02_quiz_night



