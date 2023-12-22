Santas make a dash through Brodick

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Runners on Arran kept up the tradition of holding a Santa Dash last week marking the tenth anniversary since the first event.

The first dash in 2013 was organised by RunArran and it has been held every year since, with the exception of 2020 during the pandemic. It is now run by the Arran Pace Makers group.

This year, nine hardy runners braved a cold but dry night last Wednesday to complete the 5km route through the streets of Brodick bringing festive cheer to residents.





The santas then retired to the Ormidale Hotel where prizes were handed out for the best costumes to Emma Jessop and Jane Mack.

Arran Pace Makers meet every Wednesday at 5.30pm at Ormidale Pavilion from where they run different routes each week. Anyone interested in joining can contact them via their facebook page.

The runners who took part in the Santa Dash. 01_B51run01_23_santa_dash





Gordon McInnes and Hugh Boag as the dashers make their way along the streets of Brodick. 01_B51_Brun02_gordon_hugh