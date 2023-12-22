Public consultation on ferry contract underway

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Hugh Boag

Public consultation has started for the for the new Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Services (CHFS3) contract and will be open until March 8, 2024.

The Scottish government has announced that the contract will be awarded again to CalMac without a tender process.





However, CHFS3 project administrator Iain Venables, has said in a letter to stakeholders that their input is still valued during the consulation process.

He writes: “This public consultation provides an opportunity for those who have asked for change, including improved resilience; greater transparency; better communications; responsiveness; flexibility in service; and more certainty for communities and service-users to directly contribute to the contract development process.

“Throughout this process we will continue to engage with our communities and stakeholders to inform the development of the new contract to help shape the future of these services.

“We value your input and look forward to hearing your views on this important matter,” he added





To participate in the consultation, visit our website: Public Consultation for the next Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Services Contract (CHFS3). There, you will find more information about the consultation process and how you can submit your feedback.

The first phase of the ferruy contract consultation began with a public drop-in session in Brodick last month, as reported the Banner, before going to other islands.

Visitors to the ferry contract drop-in session held in Brodick last month.

