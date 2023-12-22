Price rise as summer ferry timetable announced

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Colin Smeeton

CalMac has announced its summer timetables for next year will be published on January 11 2024 with bookings opening on a phased approach between January 18 and February 12.

Transport Scotland has also confirmed CalMac fares will rise in line with inflation in May 2023 at a rate of 8.7 per cent with the new fares introduced at the start of the summer timetable.





The Ardrossan to Brodick route will be included in the first phase of availability and will be bookable from Thursday January 18. The Claonaig to Lochranza route will be part of the second phase with bookings opening on Tuesday January 23.

Pauline Blackshaw, director of strategy and change at CalMac, said: “I would like to thank our customers, communities and businesses for their patience regarding the summer timetables being released. We apologise for the delay.

“We were unable to move forward with preparation to open bookings until Transport Scotland confirmed its decision on 2024 fare levels.

“We are working hard to configure our ticketing system with timetables and fares so that we can open summer 2024 timetable bookings.





“Launching our timetables on a phased basis allows us to share information with our customers to allow them to begin planning and allows us to open bookings as quickly as possible. Thanks go to our customers for their patience and support.”

The 8.7 per cent increase will see passengers paying around £9.13 for a return passenger ticket from Brodick to Ardrossan – up from £8.40 – with return car prices rising to around £37.17 – up from £34.20 – on the route.