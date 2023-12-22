Mac is the Young Naturalist of the Year

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Enthusiastic young nature lover Mac McArdle has been chosen as the Young Gnats Club’s Young Naturalist of the Year.

The sought after trophy was presented to Mac at the club’s last meeting before the festive break with Floraidh Keyworth and Luca Duncan receiving runner up certificates.

This year, prizes were sponsored by The Wee Bookshop in Corrie which specialises in natural history books and books about Arran.





A club spokesperson said: “What a year it has been with sessions from bird ringing to whales and dolphins with the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust, wild food and the ever popular rhodie bashing. We even braved the dawn chorus in May, getting up at 3:30am.

“We wish all our Young Gnats a great festive break. We’ll be back in January 2024.”

The Young Gnats Club is run by Arran Rangers Service and is aimed at children aged between six and 11 years. The club meets once a month at the Ranger’s Centre and provides fun, interesting and outdoors activities. If you interested in your child joining the club, get in touch with the rangers and they will add you to their waiting list.

Mac McArdle with rangers Jake Dove, Kate Sampson and Corrina Goeckeritz. No_B51Gnats01_23_Mac_rangers





All of this year’s young gnats at their Christmas meeting. No_B51Gnats02_23_group_photo

Runner-up Luca Duncan. No_B51Gnats03_23_Luca_Duncan

Runner-up Floraidh Keyworth. No_B51Gnats04_23_Floraidh_Keyworth

This year’s winner Mac McArdle receives the trophy from last year’s winner Callum Brand. No_B51Gnats05_23_Mac_Brand