New weather warning issued for west coast

A new weather warning for high winds has been issued for Arran, Argyll and the West Highlands with high winds expected later this week.

The Met Office posted the warning on Monday, advising it will be in place from 12am until 11.59pm on Thursday for the whole of Scotland, Northern Ireland, North Wales, North England and the Midlands.

It has forecasted that “strong winds are likely to affect a wide area through Thursday, potentially causing some travel disruption.”





Yellow weather warnings also generally mean there could be minor damage to buildings, power cuts, injuries from flying debris and potential road closures.

However, the Met Office has also said: “There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

The @metoffice have issued a Yellow weather warning for strong winds. 🟡Thursday: 00:00 (21/12) – 23:59 (21/12) 👉https://t.co/rwurY9ypVY#PlanAhead pic.twitter.com/fVyohRM7JK

This latest warning comes after an amber warning was issued last weekend as the West Highlands saw two days of severe rainfall, with speed restrictions introduced on the West Highland rail line and cancellations to ferry journeys to the Western Isles.



