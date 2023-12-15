Record-breaking woodlands created in Scotland

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Scottish Forestry has approved 13,111 hectares worth of new woodland creation schemes so far this year, making it the highest number recorded this century.

Out of the total, 6,748 ha are native species which is also the highest ever recorded and should ensure next year’s native woodland targets are met.

The new record figures were revealed on the day leaders from 80 businesses and organisations in the forestry, land-use, community and environment sectors met in Perthshire for a Woodland Creation summit.





Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon chaired the summit and said it aimed to act as a catalyst to boosting woodland creation rates further in Scotland.

“The summit is hugely important to help galvanise support and effort to increase our woodland creation levels. I attended to listen, but also to ask what more everyone else can do.

“In order to go further in our woodland expansion efforts, we need to work collectively and ensure that we manage this expansion carefully, taking into account other rural interests. We must continue to involve communities and work hard to get the right trees in the right place.

“I’m very encouraged at the number of application approvals hitting a record this century – that’s a tremendous achievement. However, although the approvals are very encouraging, we need to acknowledge that we still have a way to go in meeting the actual targets. More work by everyone on this is needed.





“Now that all these woodland creation projects have been approved, the hope is that woodland owners will be able to get all these trees in the ground and we can collectively work together to meet our ambitious woodland creation goals.”

During the day-long summit, industry leaders looked closely to identify opportunities and barriers to creating woodlands in Scotland. These findings will, in turn, point towards developing further actions which could help boost tree planting or natural regeneration.

Commenting on the record approvals, Scottish Forestry’s interim CEO, Paul Lowe, added: “Our staff have really knocked it out of the park this year. Reaching a century record of 13,111 ha approvals already this year is brilliant work – they have worked so hard.

“We’ve expanded our workforce to meet the rising demand for woodland creation schemes. These new woodland officers need time to build up their working experience, and to help this, we are investing £1 million into a comprehensive skills training package to support them.

“I know there is more work to be done to improve the speed of woodland creation applications, but in time our actions will allow for a smoother and quicker application process for new schemes.”

Since June last year, a series of measures to support woodland creation have been announced.

This has included a 20 per cent inflationary rise in grants for smaller schemes, improvements to encourage riparian and agroforestry planting, £1 million for rainforest conservation and a tripling of grant support for bracken control.

Natural regeneration has also received a major boost with the grant payments to encourage this being doubled across the whole of Scotland.

Attending the summit were: Stuart Goodall, CEO Confor, Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon, Alistair Seaman, director Woodland Trust Scotland, Paul Lowe interim CEO Scottish Forestry. No_B50forestry01_23_group