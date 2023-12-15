MV Santa Sox sails in to make Shiskine shine

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Words and pictures by Colin Smeeton

Shiskine has the reputation as being the best lit village on the island during Christmas time and it is all thanks to a fun campaign known as Make Shiskine Valley Shine.

The festive and fun activity invites residents to decorate their houses and at the end of a pre-determined deadline, a team of elves go around the village to judge the entries and a nominal prize is awarded to the winner.





Occasionally a special prize is also awarded for the least impressive entry.

Each year participants try and outdo each other by covering their entire house in lights or by creating festive scenes with Santa’s, lights and an assortment of themed props.

Previous winner and series contender, Agnes Madden, whose house is the first you encounter as you drive into the village, has, once again, gone above and beyond in order to try and secure the top decorated house title.

Agnes has created a large model of a CalMac vessel, MV Santa Sox which comes complete with seating, crew, a bridge, Santa, a gingerbread man, elves and an extraordinary amount of festive lights.





Not only that, but MV Santa Sox, also has onboard catering and visitors are invited to enjoy a snack and hot chocolate with cream and marshmallows from the self service canteen and seating area.

However, Agnes’ entry is not the only contender, right through the Shiskine Valley people have decorated their houses or made festive scenes in their garden and it is clear that many of them have gone to great lengths to help Shiskine shine.

Judging will take place after we go to press this week but we will be sure to announce the winner on our social media channel at https://www.facebook.com/arranbanner

Fraser Edgar of Shiskine enjoys a hot chocolate with cream onboard MV Santa Sox. No_B50santasox01_23_Fraser_Edgar

Visitors are encouraged to go and have a look and the vessel and to meet its crew. No_B50santasox02_23_crew

The ferry backdrop has a cheeky play on words saying Dreaming of a Ferry Christmas. No_B50santasox03_23_dreaming

MV Santa Sox is berthed right at the start of Shiskine and is near impossible to miss. No_B50santasox04_23_Santa_Sox

Twinkling lights and an illuminated reindeer add to touch of magic to this garden. 01_B50Shiskine01_23_reindeer_garden

Two decorated terraced houses create an extended display. 01_B50Shiskine02_23_terrace_house

Santa with his sleigh and reindeer light up an already bright and well decorated garden. 01_B50Shiskine03_23_reindeer_wall

Bathed in light and a real contender for the winning prize is this decorated house and garden. 01_B50Shisikine04_23_Christmas_pud

A well lit festive scene complete with Santa, reindeer, sleds and some snowmen. 01_B50Shiskine05_23_garden_scene

The nicely decorated Harbour Shop in Blackwaterfoot. 01_B50Shiskine06_23_decorated_shop