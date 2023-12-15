Huge demand as allocations open for affordable homes

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Hugh Boag

There is a huge interest in the new homes for rent being built in Lamlash as the island continues to struggle with an affordable housing crisis.

The 18 houses are currently under construction by the Arran Development Trust at Rowarden who are already receiving a high number of enquires about potential lets.





And with the allocation process now underway anyone interested in one of the properties is being urged to act promptly.

The general needs affordable rental new homes within the development are a mix of 2 x 1 bedroom homes, 10 x 2 bedroom homes and 6 x 3 bedroom homes. The 18 new homes will be available for rent towards the summer of 2024.

Depending on which properties are ready soonest and comply with all health and safety requirements for visitors, it is hoped the ADT can arrange for potential tenants to view the properties in early summer next year.

The Trust said that since they not currently resourced to rent these properties directly to potential tenants the allocations and lettings for the Rowarden development will be carried out on behalf of the Trust by the North Ayrshire Council housing department via an application process to the common housing register.





This will be overlayed with the Arran local lettings initiative, which awards additional points for people already resident on Arran and those who qualify within the key worker categories.

“If you would like to be considered for one of the new homes, and have not already registered, it is in your interest to register your details on the common housing register as soon as possible,” a Trust spokeswoman said.

All the Rowarden allocations will be handled by the experienced housing team within the Three Towns Housing Office and they can be contacted at Countess Street, Saltcoats KA21 5HW, Telephone: 01294 310005. Office hours are Monday to Thursday 9am to 4.45pm and Friday 9am to 4.30pm.

Adjacent to the Rowarden site will be a development of 21-serviced self-build plots, also by the Arran Development Trust, which are also due to be marketed soon.

The affordable housing constrcution site at Rowarden. 01_B48rowarden01_23_rent_homes

A sign at the Rowanden site advertising the houses for rent. 01_B48rowarden02_23_digger_site

A computer generated image of how the houses at Rowarden will look when complete. NO_B5reowarden03_23_computer-image

A computer generated image inside the development. NO_B50rowarden03_23_inside_development