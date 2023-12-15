Arran Banner Golf – week 50, 2023
Lamlash Golf Club
No scores due to bad weather cancelling golf.
Fixtures: Sunday December 17, Lamlash vs Whiting Bay friendly at Lamlash 10.30am start. Thursday December 21, Yellow Medal, 12noon start. Tuesday December 26, Boxing Day game, 12noon start.
Wishing all members and friends a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Corrie Golf Club
Monday December 11, Monday Cup. 1 John Quigley 68-12=56, 2 John McGovern 71-12=59 BIH, 3 Graeme Andrew 71-12=59 BIH over Paul Hogg. Best scratch John Quigley 68. Magic twos J Quigley and R McLean @4th, Gordon D @5th, P Hogg @13th, A Pattison @14th, G Andrew @17th.
Machrie Bay Golf Club
Tuesday December 12, December Winter Cup. 1 Brian Sherwood 67, 2 Campbell Laing 74.
Fixture: Tuesday December 19, Lochranza Hotel Cup, tee off 12noon.