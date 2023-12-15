Arran Banner 30 Years Ago – week 50 2023
Saturday December 11 1993
Jim and Shauna Lees from Sannox were left temporarily homeless after the roof came off their timber house during a powerful storm. The couple moved into their self catering cottage in Corrie and have been overwhelmed by offers of assistance. 01_B50ABTYA01_23_Lees_house
Boris, a semi long-haired cat belonging to Euan Wallace of Rosa Lynn, Brodick, reappeared after being missing for almost a month. Boris had moved into the attic and was in good health. 01_B50ABTYA02_23_Euan_Wallace
Willie Kelso and Arran Farmers’ Christmas Show and Sale champion, Rab C. Willie’s prodding stick is a sawn off number four iron. 01_B50ABTYA03_23_Willie_Kelso
John Lammie with reserve champion Gavin’s Boy at the Arran Farmers’ Christmas Show. 01_B50ABTYA04_23_John_Lammie
Neil Henderson of Kilpatrick Farm with his winning pen of Suffolk cross lambs. 01_B50ABTYA05_23_Neil_Henderson
Alison Prince, Christine Collins and Cecily Gill at the launch of Christine’s book ‘A Book of Arran Poetry’. 01_B50ABTYA06_23_book_launch