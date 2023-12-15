Announcements – December 15, 2023

DEATHS

ROBB – Jessie, peacefully in Auckland, New Zealand on December 10, aged 97 years. Loved and loving sister of the late Willma. Dear Aunt J of David, Jackie, Nicola, and Allan.

ROBINSON, Sandy (Thomas Alexander), peacefully at home on Monday December 11, 2023. Deeply loved husband of Anne (née Buchanan) and wonderful father to Angus, Jock and Alasdair, father in law to Anna, Alice and Rhona, and grandad to Rachel, Michael, Ailidh, Andrew, Hector and Floraidh. Committal at Clydebank Crematorium on Wednesday, December 20 at 9.30am and followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at St Luke’s Church, Milngavie at 11.15am. Family flowers only, donations to Alzheimer Scotland instead please. There will be a Memorial Service on Arran at a later date.

STEWART – Caroline, peacefully on December 5, 2023. Beloved wife of Robert, loving mother of Cailean and devoted sister of Christine. Former teacher at Lamlash and Whiting Bay primary schools. Funeral service at Dreghorn Crematorium on Wednesday, December 27 at 12.30pm. Transport will be available from Ardrossan Harbour. Please contact Robert if you wish to attend – Tel: 01770 820 322.