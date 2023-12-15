Alison makes marvellous Mary’s Meals milestone

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Colin Smeeton

Author Alison Page is celebrating the remarkable achievement of raising more than £26,000 for feeding charity, Mary’s Meals.

Alison is the community volunteer for Mary’s Meals on Arran and she embarked on her not-for-profit venture in 2018 when she published her first book in the Corrie’s Capers series. All profits from the book sales and merchandise goes to the charity.





Now, five years after taking the initial financial risk to create the book at her own expense, Alison has finished four books in the series – with the fifth one expected next summer – and is able to consistently keep raising funds for her favourite charity.

Alison told the Banner that she has already completed the storyline for the next book and that she is about to share it with renowned illustrator, Tony van Bruegel who adds a bright and colourful dimension to the books.

Speaking about her sheer joy at being able to have raised £26,000 for Mary’s Meals so far, Alison said: “I’m delighted, thank you to everyone who buys books! This could not have been achieved without the fantastic support from the Arran community and local businesses.”

The books are loosely based on a real life West Highland Terrier called Corrie who lived with Alison and reached the grand old age of 15. With each successive book, the first being The Westie Fest in 2018, The Tattoo Toorie in 2019, Corrie’s Curling Capers in 2020 and Corrie’s Library Capers last year, Corrie gains a new following of fans, along with the already well-established legion of local and international fans.





Alison hosts talks and readings at schools, libraries and at nurseries across the country, as well as being the organiser of the Wee Mac Book Festival which attracts some of Scotland’s best children’s authors who hold classes and workshops with school pupils on Arran.

More about the work that Mary’s Meals undertakes around the world can be found at www.marysmeals.org.uk and the Corrie’s Capers books can be bought online at https://westie.scot/ or at bookshops and retailers across Arran and on the mainland.

Author Alison Page pictured at the Mary’s Meals UK Christmas market at the Royal Concert Hall in Glasgow last month. NO_B50milestone01_23_Alison_market