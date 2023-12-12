Time to register pupils for primary school

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

North Ayrshire Council is asking parents and carers of children who are scheduled to begin primary school in August next year to register them as soon as possible.

Children whose fifth birthday falls between March 1 2024 and February 28 2025 are eligible to register online from Monday November 13 until Sunday November 26 2023.

Councillor Shaun Macaulay, cabinet member for education and young people, said: “We would urge parents to register their children as soon possible.





“Those who are unable to access the application online should contact our customer services team on 01294 310000 where someone will be able to assist further.”

Parents can submit a placing request to a primary school outwith their catchment area, but they must first register with their catchment primary school. Registration at a catchment area primary school does not guarantee entry to that school.

For more information about registering your child for primary one, visit the education and learning page at www.north-ayrshire.gov.uk



