Interest rising in winter visits to Arran

Arran could benefit from year-round tourism and islands tourism businesses are being encouraged to capitalise on a rise in interest to the Scottish isles this winter.

Of those who are intending to take a domestic autumn/winter break and have chosen Scotland as their planned destination, one in five – 21 per cent – are planning a visit to the Scottish isles. This compares with 13 per cent for the same period in 2022.

Island destinations also received a recent boost with news that the Scottish islands have been listed in influential US travel guide series Frommers, ‘Best Places To Go in 2024’.

Visitors can enjoy a strong food and drink offering on Arran and there are also local Christmas fairs and markets all over the island to pick up unique gifts for family and friends.

Outdoor types seeking a more active break in the run up to the party season can enjoy walking, cycling and water sports in spectacular scenery on Arran and Cumbrae.

Two in five of the UK population – 39 per cent – are anticipating taking a domestic holiday or short break this autumn or winter 2023, which is up from around a third this time last year – 31 per cent.

October to December 2022 had the highest number of trips of the year for domestic overnight visitors to Scotland, at 3.8 million, according to the Great Britain Tourism Survey. The final quarter of 2022 also had the highest level of spend at £999 million.

October to December 2022 also had the most visits from overseas recorded for the period in Scotland, according to figures from The International Passenger tourism statistics for Scotland – since 2002 when this began being recorded.

This is a one per cent increase on pre-pandemic levels in 2019, with 850,000 international visits from October to December 2022.

Sheila Gilmore, chief executive VisitArran said: “This is great news for Arran – the island is looking spectacular just now and offers the visitor opportunity to embrace the stunning natural environment, enjoy fabulous hospitality and have a real island experience”

Linda Johnston, executive chairperson and co-founder of Auchrannie Resort said: “Auchrannie Resort welcomes guests with open arms throughout the year, with a special emphasis on winter. As well as experiencing the wide range of accommodation, restaurants, bars and leisure facilities on-site we also encourage our guests to discover the breathtaking landscapes, fascinating wildlife and exquisite artisan producers that make for an unforgettable winter escape.”

VisitScotland Regional Director Lynsey Eckford added: “Ayrshire and Arran is a fantastic place to visit anytime and winter can be truly breath-taking.

“Our marketing aims to connect with visitors, drawing on their emotions and showing them what a visit to Ayrshire and Arran’s dramatic scenery and wildlife can feel like year-round.

“We understand that tourism remains in a period of recovery and challenges remain for our industry but there are positive signs overall. We continue to focus on the responsible growth of our industry, including the regional and seasonal spread of visitors and attracting higher value visitors who stay longer and spend more.”

The snow covered hills of Arran from the viewpoint outside Brodick. 01_B48viewpoint01